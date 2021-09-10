Trey Lance isn’t on final 49ers injury report
The 49ers are starting Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback on Sunday against the Lions, but there’s a chance we’ll also see Trey Lance take some snaps. Lance chipped a bone in a finger on his throwing hand during the final preseason game of the summer and has been limited at practice since that point. He resumed throwing this week and is set to be in the lineup this weekend after avoiding an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0