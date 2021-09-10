CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Golic will join Mike Florio’s Peacock/NBCSN Pro Football Talk show on Monday mornings

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Golic has had quite the odyssey over the last few years, from the end of Mike and Mike (because Mike Greenberg wanted to do Get Up) through Golic and Wingo through that show being cancelled last summer and ESPN only keeping him for college football games (at his suggestion; they were reportedly planning to just pay him to sit still), then parting ways with him in January (and refusing to discuss him coming back at less pay). Since then, Golic has landed some other roles, including calling a national CFB game each week for Learfield IMG College. (Interestingly enough, he and his son Mike Golic Jr. will both be calling Saturday’s Notre Dame game, just in different roles for different networks.) And now, he’s signed a deal with NBC to join Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk TV show each Monday morning during this NFL season. Here’s more on that from a NBC release:

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Could Cam Newton Join Washington? Mike Florio Addresses Possibility

After being released by the Patriots, it appeared Cam Newton would have to wait for an injury to another quarterback in order to latch on with a new team. Well, there’s a chance Newton might not have to wait terribly long. Ryan Fitzpatrick exited his Washington Football Team debut early...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike Golic joins PFT Live for Mondays this season

On Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET, you’ll notice something very different about PFT Live. And very familiar. This season, Mike Golic joins PFT Live for every Monday show. Golic, a member of the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, spent 18 years co-hosting a very popular morning show on ESPN with another guy named Mike. The nine-year NFL veteran and former Notre Dame standout will join me for the full two hours, during which we’ll talk about the Sunday that was and, time permitting (it usually doesn’t), the Monday night to come.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Has A Brutally Honest Message For Football

The first half of Monday night’s game between Louisville and Ole Miss was dominated by targeting calls. Things got so out of hand that Mike Golic criticized the current state of college football. “Ole Miss player got tossed for targeting, by rule it was, for safety reasons you need to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Mike Greenberg
The Spun

Mike Florio Names NFL Head Coach With The Hottest Seat

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is underway but some head coaches are already feeling the heat after losing in Week 1. On Friday, ProFootballTalk‘s Mike Florio released his “hot-seat watch” for Week 2. Among the coaches and general managers who may be in danger early in the year...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Pumped For Mike Golic News

Former ESPN host Mike Golic has managed to stay busy following his departure from the Worldwide Leader. Golic, who left ESPN at the end of 2020, has landed a couple of notable gigs for the football season. He’s calling weekly college football games on the radio and now he’s added an NFL analyst job.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL analyst Mike Golic set for debut in new gig after getting dumped by ESPN

Former ESPN star Mike Golic starts a new job Monday, more than a year after ESPN Radio canceled “Golic and Wingo.” Per NBC Sports:. Former NFL player and longtime sports commentator Mike Golic is joining Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio every Monday morning during the 2021 NFL season. Golic and Florio will analyze results from the weekend’s games and discuss the news from around the league, beginning this Monday, following Kickoff Weekend.
NFL
audacy.com

Mike Florio and Joe Rose Preview Week 2

Week 2 began last night with another nail biter as Washington hit a late field goal to beat the Giants. The Miami Dolphins are looking to build on a week 1 win when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins were the only AFC East team to grab a win in week 1 and a win Sunday would be absolutely huge. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joined The Joe Rose Show in his weekly spot to preview Dolphins Bills and all of the other week 2 storylines. You can listen to the full conversation above and don't miss the live broadcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Nbc#American Football#Espn#Cfb#Learfield Img College#Pro Football Talk Tv#Irish#Peacock Channel#Nbcsn#The Pro Football Talk
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy