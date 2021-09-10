Mike Golic will join Mike Florio’s Peacock/NBCSN Pro Football Talk show on Monday mornings

Mike Golic has had quite the odyssey over the last few years, from the end of Mike and Mike (because Mike Greenberg wanted to do Get Up) through Golic and Wingo through that show being cancelled last summer and ESPN only keeping him for college football games (at his suggestion; they were reportedly planning to just pay him to sit still), then parting ways with him in January (and refusing to discuss him coming back at less pay). Since then, Golic has landed some other roles, including calling a national CFB game each week for Learfield IMG College. (Interestingly enough, he and his son Mike Golic Jr. will both be calling Saturday’s Notre Dame game, just in different roles for different networks.) And now, he’s signed a deal with NBC to join Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk TV show each Monday morning during this NFL season. Here’s more on that from a NBC release: