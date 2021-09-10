Sam Smith: Questioning God
O Lord, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not hear? Or cry to you “Violence!” and you will not save? [Habakkuk 1:2]. Most of us have questioned God at some point in our lives. Some traumatic, heart-breaking event happened to us and we simply could not believe God would allow it to happen. “Why, God, why?” A hurricane or a tornado devastates an area; folks lose their lives and their homes. “Why, God, Why? Earthquakes, or tsunamis, or plagues kill thousands. Innocent children and families killed in horrible wars. Murders, rapes, people tortured, hate. “WHY, GOD, WHY?”www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
