The most daring outfits celebrities have worn during New York Fashion Week

Celebrities are taking fashion risks in New York. Gotham/WireImage/@bretmanrock/Instagram/Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week is back for the first time since 2019.

Celebrities are having fun attending fashion shows and events in risqué attire.

Here's a look at all the daring outfits celebrities have worn so far.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Dundas x Revolve fashion show. Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a sultry one-shoulder dress with gold details.

Ambrosio's Dundas look featured a thigh-high slit and triangular cutout across her midriff.

Amelia Hamlin attends the Revolve gallery presentation. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for REVOLVE

To attend the Revolve gallery presentation, Amelia Hamlin wore a black bodysuit with cutouts and a matching skirt.

Hamlin paired the set with black square-toed heels.

Barbara Palvin attends the Dundas x Revolve fashion show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Barbara Palvin was photographed at the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a dress from the designer that featured an open back.

The straps of Palvin's dress were actually gold chains that ran down the back.

Remi Bader attends the Revolve gallery presentation. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Remi Bader arrived at the Revolve gallery presentation in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and crisscross straps across her torso.

Bader paired her dress with platform heels and a Balenciaga bag.

Katie Holmes attends the Vacheron Constantin flagship store opening. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Katie Holmes walked the carpet at the Vacheron Constantin flagship store opening in an ankle-length black dress with lace-up halter straps.

Holmes wore a black button-up over the dress. She made it even more casual by pairing it with white sneakers.

Leah McSweeney attends the Christian Siriano fashion show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

"Real Housewives of New York" star Leah McSweeney attended the Christian Siriano fashion show in see-through fringed pants and a matching jacket.

McSweeney paired her look from the designer with a cropped top that read "Siriano Mob," a play off of her fashion line Married to the Mob .

Madelaine Petsch attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show. Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch was photographed at the Prabal Gurung fashion show in a suit from the designer.

Petsch paired the suit designed with a plunging neckline with jeweled pink heels and a feathered choker necklace.

Lala Anthony attends the Prabal Gurung show. Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lala Anthony attended the Prabal Gurung show in a pink dress that had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Lala paired the Prabal Gurung wrap dress with clear heels and a hot-pink clutch.

Kylie Jenner was photographed in a see-through lace jumpsuit on Tuesday. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner was photographed in New York City wearing a see-through LaQuan Smith jumpsuit.

Jenner paired the daring jumpsuit with an oversized black coat and matching heels.

Lori Harvey attends Dundas x Revolve fashion show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Lori Harvey attended the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a maxi dress with midriff cutouts and a thigh-high slit.

Harvey accessorized the dress with gold heels and hoop earrings.

Maddie Ziegler attends Bulgari event. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

For a Bulgari event, Maddie Ziegler arrived in a printed halter dress.

Ziegler's dress had midriff cutouts and a slit that went all the way up to her hip. She paired the look with simple black heels and a matching clutch.

Bretman Rock attends a Bulgari event. @bretmanrock/Instagram

Bretman Rock went to the same event in a Richard Quinn suit that was covered in crystals.

Rock paired his already dazzling look with a hairpiece that was adorned with crystals surrounding his face.

Paris Hilton attends the Monse Resort 22 fashion show. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse)

Paris Hilton's black dress was anything but simple with cutouts across the shoulders and midriff.

Hilton's dress also had a completely open back. She accessorized her look with crystal gloves and Valentino heels.

La La Anthony attends PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II fashion show. Jared Siskin/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

La La Anthony wore a multi-tone brown dress to the PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II fashion show.

The halter dress was designed with a cutout across her torso and her thigh. Anthony accessorized with strappy brown heels and an $89 JW PEI bag .

Charli XCX attends The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Charli XCX arrived at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in a purple Stella McCartney dress.

The singer-songwriter paired the minidress with black Christian Louboutin heels and jewelry.