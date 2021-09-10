CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The most daring outfits celebrities have worn during New York Fashion Week

By Celia Fernandez
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuiW6_0bsW7otM00
Celebrities are taking fashion risks in New York.

Gotham/WireImage/@bretmanrock/Instagram/Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

  • New York Fashion Week is back for the first time since 2019.
  • Celebrities are having fun attending fashion shows and events in risqué attire.
  • Here's a look at all the daring outfits celebrities have worn so far.
  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a sultry one-shoulder dress with gold details.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8Q5k_0bsW7otM00
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Dundas x Revolve fashion show.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Ambrosio's Dundas look featured a thigh-high slit and triangular cutout across her midriff.

To attend the Revolve gallery presentation, Amelia Hamlin wore a black bodysuit with cutouts and a matching skirt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKIn4_0bsW7otM00
Amelia Hamlin attends the Revolve gallery presentation.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Hamlin paired the set with black square-toed heels.

Barbara Palvin was photographed at the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a dress from the designer that featured an open back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMZu3_0bsW7otM00
Barbara Palvin attends the Dundas x Revolve fashion show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The straps of Palvin's dress were actually gold chains that ran down the back.

Remi Bader arrived at the Revolve gallery presentation in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and crisscross straps across her torso.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXsga_0bsW7otM00
Remi Bader attends the Revolve gallery presentation.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Bader paired her dress with platform heels and a Balenciaga bag.

Katie Holmes walked the carpet at the Vacheron Constantin flagship store opening in an ankle-length black dress with lace-up halter straps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URhxh_0bsW7otM00
Katie Holmes attends the Vacheron Constantin flagship store opening.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Holmes wore a black button-up over the dress. She made it even more casual by pairing it with white sneakers.

"Real Housewives of New York" star Leah McSweeney attended the Christian Siriano fashion show in see-through fringed pants and a matching jacket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvUiy_0bsW7otM00
Leah McSweeney attends the Christian Siriano fashion show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

McSweeney paired her look from the designer with a cropped top that read "Siriano Mob," a play off of her fashion line Married to the Mob .

Madelaine Petsch was photographed at the Prabal Gurung fashion show in a suit from the designer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHLJe_0bsW7otM00
Madelaine Petsch attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Petsch paired the suit designed with a plunging neckline with jeweled pink heels and a feathered choker necklace.

Lala Anthony attended the Prabal Gurung show in a pink dress that had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFtZq_0bsW7otM00
Lala Anthony attends the Prabal Gurung show.

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lala paired the Prabal Gurung wrap dress with clear heels and a hot-pink clutch.

Kylie Jenner was photographed in New York City wearing a see-through LaQuan Smith jumpsuit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BaiF_0bsW7otM00
Kylie Jenner was photographed in a see-through lace jumpsuit on Tuesday.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner paired the daring jumpsuit with an oversized black coat and matching heels.

Lori Harvey attended the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a maxi dress with midriff cutouts and a thigh-high slit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tsvk2_0bsW7otM00
Lori Harvey attends Dundas x Revolve fashion show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Harvey accessorized the dress with gold heels and hoop earrings.

For a Bulgari event, Maddie Ziegler arrived in a printed halter dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdO2S_0bsW7otM00
Maddie Ziegler attends Bulgari event.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Ziegler's dress had midriff cutouts and a slit that went all the way up to her hip. She paired the look with simple black heels and a matching clutch.

Bretman Rock went to the same event in a Richard Quinn suit that was covered in crystals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jc1k_0bsW7otM00
Bretman Rock attends a Bulgari event.

@bretmanrock/Instagram

Rock paired his already dazzling look with a hairpiece that was adorned with crystals surrounding his face.

Paris Hilton's black dress was anything but simple with cutouts across the shoulders and midriff.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXimQ_0bsW7otM00
Paris Hilton attends the Monse Resort 22 fashion show.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse)

Hilton's dress also had a completely open back. She accessorized her look with crystal gloves and Valentino heels.

La La Anthony wore a multi-tone brown dress to the PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II fashion show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBM7E_0bsW7otM00
La La Anthony attends PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II fashion show.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

The halter dress was designed with a cutout across her torso and her thigh. Anthony accessorized with strappy brown heels and an $89 JW PEI bag .

Charli XCX arrived at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in a purple Stella McCartney dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzkqz_0bsW7otM00
Charli XCX attends The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

The singer-songwriter paired the minidress with black Christian Louboutin heels and jewelry.

Read the original article on Insider

