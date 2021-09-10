CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents Can Resume Feeding Birds

By Ken Hartman
 8 days ago

Hoosiers in all Indiana counties can now resume feeding birds, DNR announced Friday. DNR had recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding earlier this summer to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state. Biologists identified more than 750 possible cases in 76 counties that involved a specific set of clinical signs, including crusty eyes, eye discharge, and neurological issues.

