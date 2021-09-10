CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced take a friendship test (video)

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BFFs and co-stars of ‘Sweet Girl,’ Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced, take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they’re sharing their first impressions, exchanging compliments, or talking about what it’s like working together, these two prove that a good friendship thrives off of love and lot of laughs. Find out why Isabela feels like everything is ok in the world after one of Jason’s hugs or why he always smells like palo santo.

