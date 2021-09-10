Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced take a friendship test (video)

It’s a good time to be a James Wan fan. Not only does the director have a brand new original horror movie, Malignant, hitting cinemas this week – but he’s also currently hard at work shooting Aquaman follow-up Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in the UK right now. It’s Wan’s second outing with DC’s subaquatic superhero, and for the sequel he’s bringing a new look to the character. Last time around, he managed to create a costume for Arthur Curry that channelled the classic comic book orange and green eyesore in a way that actually worked on the big screen – and now, he’s going to have a second look to add to his undersea wardrobe. Take a look here, courtesy of Jason Momoa’s Instagram (scroll over to the second pic).

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO