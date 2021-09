KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw three touchdown passes and scored one of his own to lead Tennessee to a 56-0 victory over Tennessee Tech Saturday. Hooker, who finished last week's loss to Pittsburgh after Joe Milton went down with an injury, rolled up 199 yards while completing 17 of 25 passes for the Volunteers (2-1). The only negative was a lost fumble in the second quarter.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO