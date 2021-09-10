Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Drops New Solo Song ‘Brighten’
Alice in Chains legend Jerry Cantrell has released another new solo song, the self-titled track from his upcoming album Brighten, and an accompanying video. "Brighten" follows "Atone," which Cantrell released back at the end of July. While "Atone" had a western edge to it, "Brighten" returns to Cantrell's traditional hard rock roots — and of course, is laced with a little bit of his iconic vocal harmonization.1057thehawk.com
