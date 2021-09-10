12 More Sweet Stickers to Personalize Your Ride

Since the Sixties, BMW’s small coupes have been the brand’s most well-rounded, best-driving, most fun cars. The first one, the 1600-2, was based on a shortened version of BMW’s Neue Klasse sedan chassis. The 1600 was fantastic to drive, if slow. It looked great and introduced the Bavarian company to a whole new market. Then a couple things happened: Two BMW engineers discovered they’d each swapped a bigger 2.0-liter engine into their own 1600-2s, and famed U.S. importer Max Hoffman began clamoring for a sportier offering. The palindromic 2002 was born. It was an instant hit that wrote the recipe for BMW’s small, sporty cars: forget crazy grip or ridiculous power, just make the driver happy. Copycats sprang up in Germany and abroad.
