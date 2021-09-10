CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 More Sweet Stickers to Personalize Your Ride

By Hearst Autos Gear Team
Road & Track
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar stickers are a cheap and easy way to add some personal flair to your ride. You can slap them on the dashboard, bumpers, windows—anywhere! There are tons out there, so you won't have to look far to find stickers that are funny, rep your favorite brands, or just match your car's vibe.

