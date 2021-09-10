Seth Buckner: A pastor’s perspective of 9/11

“Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it.”. Matthew 13:45-46 NIV Loving-kindness is the root of all the virtues. One should not lie or steal because these things are harmful to others. Even abstract ideals such as social or environmental justice have their roots in the desire to treat others with kindness, whether the others are specific individuals or the whole of creation.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO