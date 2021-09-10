CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Seth Buckner: A pastor's perspective of 9/11

By Seth Buckner Columnist
Marshall News Messenger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus said in Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.”. Today marks 20 years since that fateful day that changed our lives so dramatically. We all remember where we were on 9-11-01. I had just graduated from seminary in Greenwood, Indiana and was on staff at the university as a teacher and athletic director. I remember the college president flagging my car down as I drove across campus to tell me the news.

