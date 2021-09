Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, two defense industry giants, have invested in Orbit Fab, which is a San Francisco-centered startup that aims to build gas stations in orbit to refuel satellites and extend their lives; the firms revealed. Orbit Fab wants to develop a fleet of tankers and fuel shuttles that can connect with aged satellites and distribute fuel in low earth orbit (LEO), geosynchronous orbit, and the cislunar space. If successful, Orbit Fab’s innovations will allow clients to keep satellites operational for longer periods while deferring the cost of launching a new vehicle into the space.

