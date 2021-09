JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s going to be another day around here with high humidity levels and elevated rain chances. It will feel quite muggy and mild out through the day with temperatures expected to top out in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Similar to the past few days now, scattered showers and storms will be possible at times today here in central MS. Best chances for rain will likely be this afternoon and evening. Today won’t be a washout by any means, but just prepare to see a downpour at any time during the day. Although a stray shower is possible overnight, rain chances will overall taper off with temperatures dropping back to the 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO