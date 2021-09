LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/10/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 409 PM EDT FRI SEP 10 2021 /309 PM CDT FRI SEP 10 2021/ TONIGHT...A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS NORTH AND EAST BY MORNING...OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 64...COOLEST INTERIOR CENTRAL. SATURDAY...A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS NORTH AND EAST. MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE MORNING BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 69 TO 82...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 46 TO 54. SUNDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS SOUTH CENTRAL. HIGHS 64 TO 72. SUNDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 38 TO 52...COOLEST INTERIOR AND WARMEST ALONG THE LAKES. MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE. HIGHS 63 TO 70. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE MORNING...CHANCE OF SHOWERS BY THE AFTERNOON. LOWS 47 TO 57. HIGHS 67 TO 75. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 43 TO 54. HIGHS 65 TO 72.