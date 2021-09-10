MLB DFS Stacks: Friday 9/10

Sunday Night Baseball heads to the most exciting matchup in baseball – the Dodgers and the Giants. Both teams are tied at the top of MLB for the best record (along with the Rays). So not only will the winner of tonight’s matchup stake their claim to the best record, but will also move into sole ownership of the NL West. Avoiding that wild card game is on the mind of both these teams, but all that should be on your mind is what your MLB DFS lineup is going to look like. Luckily, we got you covered there.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO