CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Stacks: Friday 9/10

By Louis Cangiano
nbcsportsedge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CASH STACK. Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Baltimore Orioles - SP Chris Ellis)

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
FanSided

Mets fan caught throwing garbage at Aaron Judge while he caught a fly-out (Video)

The Subway Series is getting ugly, as a Mets fan was caught throwing a drink at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as he tried to catch a fly ball. The distraction didn’t impact Judge much, but it’s clearly an example of the fan experience going too far. Judge is one of the faces of professional baseball, so he’s an easy target for opposing fans. It also doesn’t help that he stands a gargantuan 6-foot-7.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Kolten Wong
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB suspends White Sox righty Mike Wright, skipper Tony La Russa

Major League Baseball has levied a three-game suspension against White Sox righty Mike Wright for intentionally throwing at Shohei Ohtani, per Jack Harris of the LA Times (via Twitter). Manager Tony La Russa was also given a one-game suspension, which he is serving Saturday night. Impressively, La Russa’s ejection was the 91st of his career.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Nbc Sports#The Blue Jays#Pointsbet Com#Era#Tb#Dfs Tools#Pozo#Daily Fantasy
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Friday 9/3/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLB
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB DFS Picks 9/5 – Sunday Night Baseball LAD vs SF

Sunday Night Baseball heads to the most exciting matchup in baseball – the Dodgers and the Giants. Both teams are tied at the top of MLB for the best record (along with the Rays). So not only will the winner of tonight’s matchup stake their claim to the best record, but will also move into sole ownership of the NL West. Avoiding that wild card game is on the mind of both these teams, but all that should be on your mind is what your MLB DFS lineup is going to look like. Luckily, we got you covered there.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 9/4

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Sunday 9/5

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLB
fantasyteamadvisors.com

MLB DFS 9-5-21 for Fanduel and DraftKings

Our MLB DFS 9-5-21 Advice for Fanduel and DraftKings Advice can be used for this 15 game slate on. FantasyTeamAdvisors is very excited to be able to provide you with some MLB content once again. Let’s dig in!. Make sure to also check out all the Vegas Odds for today’s...
MLB
numberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Friday 9/10/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLB
chatsports.com

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Tuesday, Sept. 7, jumpstarts things with a rousing 12-game main slate featuring plenty of pitching options and a game in Coors Field. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy baseball lineups. MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers and Top...
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Wednesday 9/8

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLB
fantasypros.com

MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Friday (9/10) PREMIUM

Tonight’s slate features 13 games. Check out today’s MLB Grand Slam contest at FanDuel >>. Framber Valdez tops tonight's pitching selections against the struggling Angels. He's the only high-salary arm featured today. German Marquez has a compelling case for top pitching honors when factoring in salary, netting him the second spot in today's rankings. Madison Bumgarner's DraftKings salary isn't too far behind Valdez's, making him a nifty pivot in GPPs in a plus matchup. Finally, Ian Anderson hasn't been himself in his two starts since returning from the injured list. However, a great matchup and the potential for recapturing his form catapults him into the GPP discussion.
MLB
Over the Monster

OTM Open Thread 9/10: It is Friday

Happy Friday! TGIF, right? The Red Sox are in second place in the AL East as the New York Yankees lose their fifth straight. Boston is in Chicago to face the White Sox and their ““Hall of Fame baseball person” manager for three games. The first is tonight at 8:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want, remember that time Manny played for the other Sox, and be good to one another.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy