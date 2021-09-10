MLB DFS Stacks: Friday 9/10

Tonight’s slate features 13 games. Check out today’s MLB Grand Slam contest at FanDuel >>. Framber Valdez tops tonight's pitching selections against the struggling Angels. He's the only high-salary arm featured today. German Marquez has a compelling case for top pitching honors when factoring in salary, netting him the second spot in today's rankings. Madison Bumgarner's DraftKings salary isn't too far behind Valdez's, making him a nifty pivot in GPPs in a plus matchup. Finally, Ian Anderson hasn't been himself in his two starts since returning from the injured list. However, a great matchup and the potential for recapturing his form catapults him into the GPP discussion.
Comments / 0