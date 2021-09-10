3. GOODBYE BREES, HELLO JAMEIS

Drew Brees knew it was coming, so he said it before anyone else could. It's no secret that one of the major factors that led to Drew Brees' retirement was the fact that his arm just didn't have the same strength as it once did. It doesn't take away from the fact that Drew trained like a beast and honed in on things like his accuracy and decision-making to make up for not being able to launch the ball 50 yards downfield toward the end of his career.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO