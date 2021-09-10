CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Should I trademark my business name? 8 reasons why you should

By Markitors
azbigmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is one reason why a business owner should trademark their business name?. Trademarking your business name takes time and effort and you may consider skipping the lengthy process. While trademarking your business name is not necessary, it is recommended for legal protection. To help small business owners understand the benefits of trademarking their business name, we asked entrepreneurs and business professionals this question for their best insights. From avoiding customer confusion to increasing recognition, there are several reasons why you should trademark your business name.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
devry.edu

Writing a Business Plan: What You Should Know

Think of a business plan as a road map for your organization, which defines its goals and objectives and explains how the business will meet those goals. It’s a comprehensive document that covers operations, finances and marketing strategies. A business plan is a living document. It should grow and evolve...
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrive Global

Why You Shouldn’t Rush Into a Business Partnership – 5 Factors to Consider

“Do I need a business partner?” I’ve been a business adviser for more than 40 years and this is one of the most common questions entrepreneurs ask, whether they are starting their first business or expanding an existing one. Holding onto as much of your company’s ownership as possible and...
ECONOMY
datasciencecentral.com

Eight Reasons Why Custom Web Application Development Should be the Focus of Your Business

The use of the internet has penetrated the areas such as availing information, purchasing products, acquiring services, and any aspect a consumer can think of from a business. With the internet taking over almost every business sector today, making your business stand out of the box has become essentially critical for your company’s growth.
COMPUTERS
simplifyingthemarket.com

Reasons You Should Consider Selling This Fall

If you’re trying to decide when to sell your house, there may not be a better time to list than right now. The ultimate sellers’ market we’re in today won’t last forever. If you’re thinking of making a move, here are four reasons to put your house up for sale sooner rather than later.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Name#Brand Name#Markitors
MySanAntonio

Why You Should Make Twitter Spaces Part of Your Business Strategy

Audio content is all the rage these days. From podcasting to Clubhouse, many businesses are making it part of their content strategy. However, they aren’t the only options for those looking to become part of the audio space. What is Twitter Spaces?. Twitter Spaces is a place for users to...
INTERNET
azbigmedia.com

5 content ideas to boost your business

Having many different and diverse types of content is a great way to make sure that your business is one that people want to keep returning to. Content streams can help to inform your visitors and to build up their loyalty to you. The most important part of content creation is to diversify. There is no one channel that can manage to make your business a success. Rather it is the combination of several different channels that will ensure that you are a company that people want to deal with over time. Read on now for some very solid content ideas.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Should You Take a Stake in the Business of Outdoor Grilling?

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is the preeminent decades-old outdoor grilling business that enthusiasts love. Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is the up-and-coming disruptor looking to convert every grill master into a wood pellet grill owner. Which of these newly public companies is setting itself apart from the competition? In this episode of Industry Focus: Consumer Goods, join Motley Fool analysts Asit Sharma and Emily Flippen as they discuss these questions and more in today's episode.
RECIPES
makeuseof.com

3 Reasons Why You Should Consider Domain Privacy Protection

Personal data is a hot commodity amongst hackers. Your data can be used for various illegal reasons, and finding ways to protect your personal information will help you avoid a lot of trouble. Domain privacy protection is a service offered by domain registrars. This service keeps your personal data safe...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Sourcing Journal

VF Nabs Next-Gen Talent to Power Sustainability Strategy

The parent company of Timberland has tapped an emerging talent to create a capsule collection using zero-waste and upcycling techniques. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy