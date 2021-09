PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The good news is most COVID-19 patients recover. The bad news is the patients are sicker, younger, and spend 20 days in the hospital instead of 10. “The patients that we are seeing now are younger and they are much sicker and because they are much younger, they are staying longer,” said Dr. Michael J. Dacey, president and chief operating officer of Riverside Health System.