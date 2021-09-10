Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

Travel to Europe just got a lot more complicated, especially for the unvaccinated.

European Union member states have been tightening requirements for entry after the EU removed the U.S. from its safe travel list on Aug. 30 , pointing to rising COVID-19 cases. Since then, new travel restrictions have been popping up across the continent, from quarantine and testing requirements to outright travel bans.

"The changing rules, requirements and regulations have absolutely made travelers confused," said Beth Marino, chief experience officer of travel management company Fox World Travel. "It's not just that they're changing so frequently. Often times the new rule takes place the next day or within 48 hours."

Marino expects to see European travel rules and regulations continue to evolve over the next couple of weeks.

"The single most important thing right now is to be flexible, to go with the flow. Plans will change, rules and requirements will change," she said. "As long as they're willing to roll with it they can still experience a wonderful trip."

Here are the latest restrictions for U.S. travelers across EU member states.

Austria

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, the U.S. is still on Austria’s list of safe countries .

Is there a vaccination requirement? Travelers will need to show one of three documents: a negative coronavirus test, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery to enter.

What sort of testing is required? Austria accepts PCR tests no older than 72 hours or an antigen test no older than 48 hours issued by a medical authority. Children under 12 are exempt from testing requirements.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? Face masks are required on public transport and in other public spaces, and many public spaces require visitors to show proof of a negative coronavirus test, proof of recovery or proof of vaccination.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Belgium

Are U.S. tourists allowed? U.S. citizens can enter if they can show proof of vaccination.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated U.S. travelers will need to get tested on the first or second day after arrival and again on day seven.

Do I need to quarantine? Yes. Vaccinated travelers will need to stay in quarantine until they receive a negative result from their day one or day two test.

What else should I know? Travelers will also need to complete a passenger locator form within the 48 hours before arriving in Belgium, regardless of vaccination status.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Bulgaria

Are U.S. tourists allowed? No. Bulgaria has placed the U.S. in its "red zone," prohibiting entry from the country as it faces its fourth surge of COVID-19. All people from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, cannot enter Bulgaria unless they meet an exemption , such as having Bulgarian or EU citizenship.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Croatia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes. According to the U.S. Embassy website , travelers can enter Croatia with a negative coronavirus test result, proof of recovery or a certificate of vaccination.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No, but if a traveler chooses to enter with proof of vaccination, the vaccination certificate must be no older than 270 days .

What sort of testing is required? If entering with a negative coronavirus test, travelers must show a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or an approved rapid antigen test no older than 48 hours .

Do I need to quarantine? Travelers who do not enter with a negative coronavirus test, vaccination certificate or proof of recovery must self-isolate 10 days or until they receive a negative test result.

What else should I know? Masks are required in closed spaces and in open spaces where people cannot maintain about 5 feet of physical distance.

Travelers can speed up the entry process by uploading information to the Enter Croatia web form prior to arrival.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Cyprus

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, U.S. travelers are allowed regardless of vaccination status.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Since the U.S. is categorized as a "red" country, unvaccinated travelers must get a PCR test at a certified lab 72 hours before departing for Cyprus. Another PCR test is required upon arrival. Children under 12 are exempt from testing requirements.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? Travelers must fill out Cyprus Flight Pass forms within the 48 hours before departure.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Czech Republic

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated travelers can forgo testing and self-isolation requirements, but a vaccine is not required to enter. Unvaccinated travelers can enter only for "essential reasons."

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers who have not recovered from COVID-19 must submit a negative PCR test before arrival and have another test on the fifth day there.

Do I need to quarantine? Travelers who are not fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 must self-isolate before they receive their negative coronavirus test.

What else should I know? U.S. travelers 6 and older are required to fill out a passenger locator form to enter the country.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Denmark

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Tourists must be fully vaccinated . Some unvaccinated people from the U.S. can still enter Denmark with proof of a negative coronavirus test but will need to have "a worthy purpose" such as work, school or legal matters.

What sort of testing is required? Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements. If an unvaccinated traveler has not been infected by the virus and recovered, they will need to take a coronavirus test both before and after entering the country

Do I need to quarantine? Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements. Unvaccinated travelers must self-isolate up to 10 days after arrival, with the ability to end isolation on the fourth day with a negative coronavirus test. U.S. travelers attending a business meeting and children under 18 are exempt.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Estonia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if vaccinated .

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated travelers may enter for tourism purposes . Unvaccinated travelers can only enter for work, study, family reasons or with a special permit.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated and fully recovered travelers do not have to show a negative coronavirus test to enter. Unvaccinated travelers must take an RT-PCR test 72 hours before entering or a rapid antigen test 48 hours before entry. Children up 12 are exempt from testing mandates.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers must isolate for 10 days, but the period can be cut short with a negative test taken after six days. Children up to the age of 12 do not need to self-isolate

What else should I know? Travelers must complete a declaration of health before entering the country. The form can be completed online up to 72 hours before entry. Failing to fill out the result can result in fines.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Finland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, so long as they are fully vaccinated .

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes. Unvaccinated U.S. travelers can only enter for essential reasons , not including tourism purposes.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated travelers do not have testing requirements.

Do I need to quarantine? The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare warns that travelers can be placed in isolation or quarantine if it is deemed necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

Last updated: Sept. 10

France

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if they are vaccinated .

Is there a vaccination requirement? Beginning Sunday, Sept. 12, only vaccinated visitors will be allowed to visit for vacation. Unvaccinated travelers can only visit for essential reasons.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated travelers will need to show a negative test before entering: either a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival or an antigen test taken within 48 hours.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers must isolate seven days upon arrival.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Germany

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Travelers who have recently spent time in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated or demonstrate an “ important reason ” for entering Germany.

What sort of testing is required? If unvaccinated, travelers older than 12 years will need to show an approved negative test result or proof of recovery.

Do I need to quarantine? Those who are unvaccinated or unable to show proof of recovery will need to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. The quarantine period can end on the fifth day with proof of a negative coronavirus test.

What else should I know? Travelers will need to fill out a digital registration and keep the information on hand while entering.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Greece

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Permanent U.S. citizens may travel to Greece for tourism.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No, but fully vaccinated travelers can forgo testing requirements.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers older than 12 must show a negative PCR test from a lab taken within 72 hours upon arrival or a negative antigen test taken no more than 48 hours upon arrival. Travelers who can prove they have recovered from COVID-19 do not have to show a negative PCR test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? Tourists must fill a passenger locator form .

Last updated: Sept. 10

Hungary

Are U.S. tourists allowed? No, non-Hungarian travelers can only enter “in exceptional cases” such as health care, school or a family wedding. Those who do enter may be subject to a medical examination and must quarantine.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Ireland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, as long as they can show proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative coronavirus test.

Is there a vaccination requirement? If entering with proof of vaccination , travelers can show a written or electronic COVID-19 certificate in English or Irish or an official translation into one of the two languages.

What sort of testing is required? If showing a negative test to entry, Ireland will accept RT-PCR tests taken within 72 hours of arrival. Children under 12 are exempt.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers who have not recovered from COVID-19 will need to self-quarantine 14 days upon arrival. The isolation period can be cut short starting on day five with a negative coronavirus test. Children traveling with vaccinated or recovered adults do not need to self-quarantine.

What else should I know? Travelers must fill out a passenger locator form before departure.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Italy

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinations are not required.

What sort of testing is required? All travelers, regardless of vaccination status , must take a molecular or antigenic swab coronavirus test and get a negative result within 72 hours before arrival. Children under 6 are exempt.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated people who cannot show proof of recovery must self-isolate for five days and get tested again after that period.

What else should I know? All travelers must fill out a digital passenger locator form, which aids contact tracing efforts if a traveler is exposed to COVID-19 during a trip.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Latvia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if fully vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens are allowed to enter for travel with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine card. Unvaccinated travelers will need an “essential” reason to enter Latvia.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated travelers will need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival and take a second test within 24 hours of arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers will need to self-isolate 10 days.

What else should I know? Travelers must submit an electronic form no more than 48 hours before entering.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Lithuania

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes, tourists 16 and older must be vaccinated to enter.

What sort of testing is required? Unless fully vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or arriving in their own transportation, travelers 16 and older must take a PCR or antigen test within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? A 10-day self-isolation period is mandatory for those not fully vaccinated or recovered. The period can be cut short on the seventh day with a negative test.

What else should I know? Travelers must complete a pre-arrival questionnaire no earlier than 48 hours before the start of the trip.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Luxembourg

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, with one of the following:

A vaccination certificate

Proof of recovery

A negative coronavirus test

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers 12 and older who are not vaccinated or recovered must present either a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) test taken less than 72 hours before departure or a negative rapid antigen test taken by a medical laboratory less than 48 hours before departure.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Malta

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. travelers may enter Malta with a valid vaccination certificate, such as a CDC vaccination card . The vaccination requirement does not apply to those under 12.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated travelers 5 and older will need to take an RT-PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers 12 and older must quarantine at least 14 days.

What else should I know? All travelers must complete a digital passenger locator form , which can be accessed at https://app.euplf.eu .

Last updated: Sept. 10

Netherlands

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes, unvaccinated U.S. tourists are prohibited.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers 12 and older must show a negative coronavirus test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? Vaccinated travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other "very high-risk areas" no longer have to self-quarantine upon arrival .

Last updated: Sept. 15

Poland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Fully vaccinated visitors can forgo a quarantine period.

What sort of testing is required? There are no testing requirements.

Do I need to quarantine? Travelers 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated and have not recovered from the virus are subject to a 10-day quarantine upon entry, according to the Polish National Tourist Office. The isolation period can be cut short on the eighth day with a negative test result.

What else should I know? All travelers must fill out an electronic passenger locator form before entering. A paper form is also available.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Portugal

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, but all travelers 12 and older must submit either an EU digital vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test to enter.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? The country accepts NAAT tests , such as an RT-PCR test, performed within the 72 hours of boarding or rapid antigen tests performed within 48 hours of boarding.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? The country plans to remain open to U.S. tourists, according to a press release from Visit Portugal , the country's tourism authority.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Romania

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. travelers who are vaccinated or have proof of recovery will be able to forgo the quarantine requirement .

What sort of testing is required? None.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. must self-quarantine 14 days, even if they offer proof of a negative test result. The isolation period can be reduced to 10 days with a negative coronavirus test. Kids under 6 are exempt from the quarantine period, and children six to 16 can be exempt with a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before entry.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Slovakia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Vaccinated U.S. tourists are allowed to enter.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes. Vaccinated travelers are included in Slovakia’s list of people who may enter Slovakia.

What sort of testing is required? No.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine 14 days. The isolation period can end on the fifth day with a negative RT-PCR test.

What else should I know? All travelers who arrive by airplane must submit a public health passenger locator form.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Slovenia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes. Travelers may enter with either proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative coronavirus test.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers entering with a negative test can submit a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or a negative rapid antigen test no older than 48 hours that was performed in select countries , including the U.S.

Do I need to quarantine? If travelers cannot provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative coronavirus test, they must quarantine 10 days. The isolation period can end early with a negative PCR test performed no sooner than the fifth day. Travelers cannot quarantine in tourist accommodations.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Spain

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes, U.S. travelers must be vaccinated and provide their official CDC vaccination card to enter. Unvaccinated children under 12 are exempt.

What sort of testing is required? There are no testing requirements.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? Travelers must fill out an online health control questionnaire before entering.

Last updated: Sept. 10

Sweden

Are U.S. tourists allowed? No. As of Sept. 6, travelers from the U.S. are barred from entering the country, regardless of vaccination status.

Last updated: Sept. 10

