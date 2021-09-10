CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why Are the Hikers Being Hunted in 'Prey'? The Shocking Ending Explained (SPOILERS)

 8 days ago
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Prey. While the bachelor party on The Hangover goes wrong because the attendees get a bit too intoxicated, the one in Prey goes off the rails because the men are being hunted for unknown reasons. Article continues below advertisement. The German-language Netflix thriller...

TVShowsAce

‘GH’ SHOCKING Spoilers: Esme Prince Daughter Of A Monster?

General Hospital spoilers hint Esme Prince could have significant ties to Port Charles and viewers have plenty of theories. She blew into town ready to flaunt her relationship with Spencer Cassadine. However, it’s clear she’s up to more than just being a supportive girlfriend. Who is Esme really?. Esme Has...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
Distractify

"Evil Morty" Is Back and He Wants to Destroy the Multiverse (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Rick and Morty. The Adult Swim show Rick and Morty has gained a cult following over the years. Fans love not only the dynamic between the titular characters, but also the relationships in the Sanchez/Smith family as a whole. And let's not forget about the adventures everyone is forced to be a part of thanks to Rick.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Full Recap With Spoilers: "Hunted"

The Reapers are on the hunt and out for blood on The Walking Dead. In Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are separated from their Meridian-bound group last seen taking a detour to a food and supplies depot stashed in Arbor Hills. After surviving subway tunnels teeming with walkers in "Acheron: Part 1" and "Acheron: Part 2," Maggie and Negan fear the Reapers who attacked our heroes and claimed their latest victim on the road: Roy (C. Thomas Howell). As Maggie warned of the Reapers, "They come at night, and by the time you see them, you're already dead."
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Rory Really Lucifer's Daughter in Season 6? (SPOILERS)

After months of anticipation, the final season of Lucifer made its debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 10, and I’m not crying, you are. Although the series has survived two cancellations, after five years, the time has come to say goodbye. On the bright side, viewers can finally learn Lucifer...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Johnny Makes up for Ghosting Bao on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 13. The couples on Married at First Sight don't have much time to decide if they're in it for the long haul, but that's par for the course when you marry a stranger. Luckily for Johnny and his new wife Bao, they have a little bit of history.
TV SERIES
Distractify

People Think Suu and Alejandro From 'MasterChef: Legends' are Dating

Anything can happen on competition shows, especially when there's so much on the line. One makes enemies, forms alliances, and even forges serious friendships with those that they battle against. MasterChef is no different. Article continues below advertisement. Because of the relationships they've seen come to life on Masterchef: Legends,...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

The Couple That Kills Together (Maybe) Stays Together in ‘You’ Season Three Trailer

Creepy chaos comes to the Northern California suburbs in the new trailer for Season Three of You, set to premiere October 15th on Netflix. The new season finds new parents Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) trying to escape their bloody past in Los Angeles by moving to a suburb steeped in the most ridiculous aspects of Silicon Valley culture. Like so many fresh starts, however, this one never seems to really materialize, as Joe quickly winds up obsessed with his neighbor, and Love’s violent impulses grow. Unsurprisingly, not even a bit of couple’s therapy seems to have any impact, with Joe and Love’s therapist casually assuring them, “Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse. You’re many things, but you are not murderers.” Along with Badgley and Pedretti, Season Three of You will star Michaela McManus, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, and Scott Michael Foster. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
