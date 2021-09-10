End of an Era as Book Revue Empties Its Shelves to Close

Every shelf, nook and cranny of the Book Revue was wiped clean Friday as owner Richard Klein threw open the doors for the last time and gave away thousands of books. Inside of about three hours, people had scooped up books to fill bags, boxes and even a van parked out front. “It was like locusts,” Klein said. “They were taking things like the 16th Century Wedding Rituals of Eastern whatever,” he said, either because they couldn’t resist a free book or to claim a souvenir of the beloved Huntington Village store.