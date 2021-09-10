CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Pennyworth #2

 8 days ago
More MI6 adventures for the star of TV’s Pennyworth!. While investigating the possibility of nuclear weapons in a Soviet military base near the arctic circle on behalf of MI6, Alfred and Shirley find the real danger is something they never expected: a human science experiment gone terrifyingly wrong! Meanwhile, in the present, Alfred tries to figure out just who of his many enemies has it out for him this time…

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #779

All good things must end! Janus’s murderous rampage through the Multiverse leads Diana and her allies to a place in between worlds where Wonder Woman will come face to face with her darkest fear…a future without her in it! Plus, in our tale set years ago, Princess Diana’s quest for truth comes to a thrilling conclusion!
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: I Am Batman #1

In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice and Jace Fox answers the call!. With a new and improved Bat-Suit, Jace hits the streets to inspire and protect…as he follows the trail of the voice of misinformation and violence-the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance their plan to inspire armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a city?
DC Preview: Rorschach #12

It’s been a long road to get here, and there have been a lot of dead bodies along the way, but the detective is very near closing the case. All the disparate threads lead back to the crime itself, to the assassination attempt that claimed the lives of the would-be assassins. Find out how it all went wrong for the comic book artist who put on a mask and declared himself Rorschach.
DC Preview: Justice League: Last Ride #5

APOKOLIPS-NOT AS SAFE A PLACE TO HIDE A WAR CRIMINAL AS YOU’D THINK!. The Justice League has been tasked with bringing the master of war crimes, your one and only Lobo, to trial in order to account for a life of treachery. But while the League thought Apokolips would be the safest place to store a wanted murderer, there are others out on the hunt for Lobo…
DC Preview: Superman and the Authority #3

Superman put the Authority back together, but why? What threat is out there that only this group can contend with? The Ultra-Humanite, of course! This fearsome foe is forming a team of his own, one designed to go fist-to-fist with the Authority. It will be their baptism in battle to prove if Superman is right that regardless of who we are, there is a hero lurking inside even the worst of us. This penultimate issue is an important chapter in the new Superman mythos, helping to set up where Clark Kent goes next…and who he goes there with.
DC Preview: Future State #5: Gotham

Captured and surrounded by psychopaths, Red Hood and the Next Batman must battle each other…to the death! It’s a throwdown for the ages! And they’re only too happy to do it! Plus, the origins of the newest Bat-villain, Warmonger, are revealed!. Future State (2021-) #5: Gotham. Written by Dennis Culver,...
BOOM! Preview: Mamo #4

Mamo’s final trick is revealed! Will Orla be able to escape the trap her grandmother set from beyond the grave? And with tensions rising, will Orla and Jo’s burgeoning friendship survive, or is Orla going to have to face Mamo’s angry spirit all on her own? Orla struggles with the fact that if she saves Haresden, she’ll be stuck there forever, but if she doesn’t, the town will fall to chaos and be destroyed. Which will she choose, or is her destiny already written?
