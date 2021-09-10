DC Preview: Rorschach #12

The Gotham City corner of DC Comics definitely isn't slowing down, especially as the Fear State event is expected to shake up the status quo in some significant ways. Fans have been eager to see exactly what that could entail — and in this week's DC Connect #17, we began to get our answer. The publisher has officially announced Shadows of the Bat, a twelve-week event that will follow various Gotham heroes and villains into a dark conspiracy within Gotham. The series will be written by Mariko Tamaki (Detective Comics, Future State: Dark Detective), with a rotating array of artists that includes Ivan Reis (Action Comics) and Danny Miki (Batman), Max Raynor (Challenge of the Super Sons), Amancay Nahuelpan (Crush & Lobo) and Jordie Bellaire (Batman). It will also feature back-up stories written by Matthew Rosenberg (Task Force Z), with art by Fernando Blanco (Catwoman).
