King Arthur Gets Ready to Fight King Arthur in Preview for ONCE & FUTURE #20

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce & Future has started up their next story arc and things are not slowing down. Duncan, Bridgette, and Rose are leading the survivors to their family home which is Grail Castle while King Arthur has been challenged by another King Arthur. We have a preview for Once & Future #20, and it looks like it’ll be a lot of fun with the two Arthurs battling and possibly the reappearance of Lancelot. I’m very excited for this story to continue. Kieron Gillen writes the story with art by Dan Mora, colors by Tamra Bonvillain, and letters by Ed Dukeshire.

