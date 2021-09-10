King Arthur Gets Ready to Fight King Arthur in Preview for ONCE & FUTURE #20

The week of Sept. 13 was a hot one on GENERAL HOSPITAL… literally, as Peter set fire to the Tan-O and let it burn with Nina and Phyllis tied up inside of it! Jax and “Mike” were able to get them out but then “Mike” was trapped inside! On the bright side, the entire experience finally brought back Sonny’s memories! Of course, none of this intense action and drama would have been possible without the help of some very talented stunt doubles, hired to step in for the stars when things got a little too dangerous.

