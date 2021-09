Ricky Church reviews Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity…. Since her debut in Batman: The Animated Series nearly 30 years ago, Harley Quinn has become a huge character of her own with a large popular following. Her origin story of a psychiatrist who treated The Joker before being manipulated by and falling in love with him is one of the most tragic aspects to any villain in Batman’s rogues gallery and is just as popular an aspect for writers and artists to explore. Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity from writer Kami Garcia is a new take on her origin story, but one with a very fresh and unique twist that does not play into any of the traditional elements to Harley’s origin. The book’s psychological horror approach is superbly done and with absolutely fantastic and gruesome artwork Criminal Sanity is a must-read for any Harley Quinn and Joker fan.

