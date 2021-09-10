CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Kotar, the psychological horror detective adventure, is launching on PC this fall

By Daniel Alvarez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigate your relative’s role in the town’s strange and macabre traditions. Saint Kotar, a point-and-click psychological horror detective adventure developed by Soedesco and published by Red Martyr Entertainment, will be released on November 15th. The game was part of a successful Kickstarter campaign in which some supporters were given exclusive access to the Alpha and Beta versions in order to provide input for the final development of the game.

