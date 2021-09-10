How to watch West Virginia vs. LIU-Post: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: West Virginia 6-4; LIU-Post 2-2 The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the LIU-Post Sharks at 5 p.m. ET. Last week, the Mountaineers were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Maryland Terrapins 30-24. QB Jarret Doege had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.