MOSES LAKE — Regional hospitals are dealing with an influx of patients with COVID-19, according to information from Samaritan Healthcare of Moses Lake and Confluence Health. If the surge continues at Samaritan Hospital, people needing treatment for any reason could face not getting it right away, according to Gretchen Youngren, executive director of development and communications at Samaritan — a situation also happening in other parts of the country.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO