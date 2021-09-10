Lady Eagles Win PfISD XC Invitational

ELKIN — Something had to give in Tuesday’s battle between two top-ranked squads. Elkin came into Tuesday’s match 7-0 and ranked No. 5 in the 1A division by MaxPreps. Surry Central entered the same match 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the 2A division. What followed was dominance by the...

ELKIN, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO