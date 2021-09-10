Lady Eagles Win PfISD XC Invitational
Congratulations to the Lady Eagles for winning the Pflugerville ISD Cross Country Invitational on Friday, September 10. The varsity team won the meet with a score of 34 points. The Lady Eagles were led by Alexa Williams who placed 1st with a time of 12:08, followed by Natalie Burleson – 7th (12:51), Anna Redelsheimer – 9th (13:10). Ally Ihler – 10th (13:19), Cassie Vargas – 11th (13:22), Ida Boegsted – 12th (13:24), Sydney Lange – 14th (13:38) and Ellie Mescher – 18 (13:43)saladoeaglenation.org
