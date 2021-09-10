President And CEO Of Itt Trades $1.10 Million In Company Stock
Luca Savi, President And CEO at Itt (NYSE:ITT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Luca Savi purchased 13,295 Itt shares at a price of $22.80 per share for a total of $303,126 on September 9. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $91.98 to raise a total of $793,789 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
