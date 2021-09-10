CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curran Announces FEMA Major Disaster Declaration For County Impacted By Remains of Ida

By Anna M. Kaplan
Cover picture for the articleMINEOLA, NY (September 10, 2021) – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today announced that FEMA has approved a Major Disaster Declaration in Nassau County. The declaration will allow homeowners and renters who suffered from the remnants of Hurricane Ida to register for federal disaster assistance relating to uninsured and underinsured damage at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

