Colleen Green Has Logged On

By Angie Martoccio
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleen Green wrote a haiku about social media, and she’d like a moment to read it out loud. “Instagram my war,” she declares. “Through a magnifying glass/Some things look too big.”. Green wrote the poem a couple of years ago on tour in Europe, but its themes have been on...

undertheradarmag.com

Colleen Green Shares Video for New Song “Highway”

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green is releasing a new album, Cool, this Friday via Hardly Art. Now she has shared its fourth single, "Highway," via a video for it. In the song Green often repeats the line "I don't like it when you take the highway," making it clear she prefers the scenic route. Ben Kettleson directed the video, which fittingly features images from the highway. Watch it below.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Colleen Green’s ‘Cool’ Sports Big Hooks and Interesting Songwriting

Cool is Colleen Green's first album in six years (a 2019 cover project of blink-182's Dude Ranch notwithstanding), and it didn't impress me on the first listen. It was a little too cutesy, annoyingly singsongy, and surprisingly slow-paced for a musician who wears her punk influences on her sleeve. After a couple more spins, though, Green's songwriting skill had won me over. Her hooks had burrowed into my brain, and I had the songs going through my head without having to listen to them.
MUSIC
