Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei sophomore receiver Jack Ressler visited Notre Dame over the weekend and walked away with a scholarship offers from the Irish. Ressler has been creating a lot of buzz in Southern California circles since middle school. There was talk he would have a chance to crack the rotation as a freshman last year but with Covid shutting down the fall season and a shortened five game season in the spring, he wasn’t able to make much of an impact.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO