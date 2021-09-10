Special Weather Statement issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Lost River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 12:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Lost River Valleys; Wood River Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Blaine, southwestern Butte, northeastern Lincoln and north central Minidoka Counties through 345 PM MDT At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Carey, moving northeast at 40 to 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph bringing blowing dust, lightning, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Craters Of The Moon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH