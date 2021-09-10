President And CEO Of Steel Dynamics Makes $4.49 Million Sale

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMark D Millett, President And CEO at Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), made a large insider sell on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics at a price of $66.34 per share. The total transaction amounted to $4,490,289.

