Jets Sign OL Ross Pierschbacher to Practice Squad

By Ethan Greenberg
newyorkjets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets have signed OL Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad. Pierschbacher (6-4, 315) was drafted by Washington in the fifth round in 2019 out of Alabama. He spent most of the 2020 season on Washington's practice squad and was signed to Philadelphia's active roster Dec. 14, 2020. He spent the training camp with the Eagles before he was waived and re-signed to their practice squad. He was then cut from the PS Sept. 9. Pierschbacher has played in 8 games – 5 in 2019 with WAS and 3 in 2020 with PHI.

