Franklin, TN

Downtown businesses burglarized overnight in Franklin

By Rebekah Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 8 days ago
Three downtown Franklin businesses were burglarized early Friday morning, prompting an investigation by the Franklin Police Department.

Police officials say the burglars used a rock to break the windows at the Wilder Boutique, Frothy Monkey, and Juice Bar, taking cash from each business.

A manager from Frothy Monkey told NewsChannel 5 the burglars stole the safe from the restaurant. She said it's so heavy it appears that several stairs were broken as the safe was taken.

The suspects were described as two men driving a black Honda Civic.

Police officials say they are stepping up patrols in the area but urged business owners to not leave on-premise cash overnight, especially in cash registers or safes that can be picked up and moved.

