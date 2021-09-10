CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Grandparent arrested for allegedly attacking three staff members at Buffalo Public School #65

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221DxP_0bsW1MIi00

A grandfather of a student at Buffalo Public School #65 was arrested after allegedly attacking three staff members at the school Thursday.

According to Buffalo Public Schools, the grandfather was arrested, an order of protection was filed against him, and the grandfather will not be allowed to enter the building or be on school property.

Buffalo police say the 42-year-old man allegedly pushed the school principal up against a wall during some type of dispute while picking up his grandchild at dismissal.

The man has been charged with with trespassing and harassment in the second degree.

The district says additional security was deployed to the school for the day.

The Buffalo Teacher's Federation released the following statement

This school year has begun with and will continue to have challenges unlike any we have faced before. A life threatening virus, the severe shortage of school personnel, school bus drivers, and critical lifesaving protocols are but a few challenges. Buffalo teachers understand the concerns of parents and our community. We ask that rather than angry displays and actions that there be understanding and cooperation as we work together to overcome these unprecedented challenges. We are committed to continue working with you. Isn’t that what we want our children to see and internalize? Shall we begin?
Philip Rumore, President, Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Comments / 9

Joan Heppner
8d ago

I feel like this is gonna happen more and more. staff teacher and other members and parents are so stressed out and its only been 3 days. example when I pick up my pre-K child were supposed to go to a certain door. and then 2-4 in another door so on and so forth. well some guardian's have more the one child and in different grade levels and has to be told not to come into the schools. to walk all the way to the other side of the school. BPS IS NOT READY. Today a pre-K child walked out of the building and started crying another parent in line brought the child back. THIS IS DANGAROUS. The staff has to make sure no kids are leaving grabbing child to take them to the parents making sure parents sign them out and checking ids. This is unfair too staff and parents. WE NEED TO WORK TOGETHER AND HAVE PATIENCE WITH ONE ANOTHER. IM NERVOUS EVERYDAY WHEN I DROP MY 5YR AT THE FRONT DOOR AND BEING TOLD TO STAY IN MY CAR AND NOT GETTING TO STAY AND WATCH IF SHE WALKS IN THE BUILDING. ITS UNACCEP

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Buffalo Public Schools#School Bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy