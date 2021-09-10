Grandparent arrested for allegedly attacking three staff members at Buffalo Public School #65

A grandfather of a student at Buffalo Public School #65 was arrested after allegedly attacking three staff members at the school Thursday.

According to Buffalo Public Schools, the grandfather was arrested, an order of protection was filed against him, and the grandfather will not be allowed to enter the building or be on school property.

Buffalo police say the 42-year-old man allegedly pushed the school principal up against a wall during some type of dispute while picking up his grandchild at dismissal.

The man has been charged with with trespassing and harassment in the second degree.

The district says additional security was deployed to the school for the day.

The Buffalo Teacher's Federation released the following statement

This school year has begun with and will continue to have challenges unlike any we have faced before. A life threatening virus, the severe shortage of school personnel, school bus drivers, and critical lifesaving protocols are but a few challenges. Buffalo teachers understand the concerns of parents and our community. We ask that rather than angry displays and actions that there be understanding and cooperation as we work together to overcome these unprecedented challenges. We are committed to continue working with you. Isn’t that what we want our children to see and internalize? Shall we begin?

Philip Rumore, President, Buffalo Teachers Federation.