FiteTV: How to Watch ‘Holyfield vs. Belfort’ and More on the Streaming Platform

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago
All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The global pandemic sidelined several boxing matches over the last year, but the industry is slowly recovering from a financially devastating uppercut. From celebrity boxing matches to bouts between skilled fighters, it seems that viewers have more options to choose from when it comes to content and some of it can be found on FiteTV .

What is FiteTV?

A premier streaming service where sports fans can watch boxing, MMA, and pro-wrestling events, along with thousands of hours of live, VOD, and free programs. FiteTV delivers premium content directly to your Smart TV and other streaming devices.

FiteTV serves up an array of live pay-per-view events, including the upcoming bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort on Saturday. Holyfield stepped in to replace Oscar De La Hoya after the boxing champion was hospitalized for Covid.

The Triller Fight Club’s “Legends II” event kicks off at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Seminole, Florida (for those who want to watch in person, tickets are available on Vivid Seats , and Ticketmaster ).

How to Watch Holyfield vs. Belfort and More

The Holyfield vs. Belfort fight costs $49.99 to view online but it’s free to TrillerPass subscribers. Like most streaming platforms, FiteTV offers a few different subscription plans including the Fite+ plan, which is $4.99 a month ($49.99 a year) after a free seven-day trial. The ad-free plan includes unlimited on-demand access to select PPVs by 140+ organizations, 30 days after the live airing. The subscription comes with exclusive Fite+ content, and $2 monthly credits to watch live PPV events on the Fite apps.


Buy:
FiteTV Subscriptions

$from 2.99 per month



Buy it

The TrillerVerzPass ($2.99 a month/$29.99 a year) gets you unlimited access to premium TrillerVerz boxing events and music PPV events, and monthly live events, with unlimited plays. TrillerPass is $29.99 a month ($299.99 a year) to enjoy Triller Fight Club events like Holyfield vs. Belfort, and other premium boxing content featuring fighters such as Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr., Teofimo Lopez, and George Kambosos.

Subscribers also get to watch music performers including Timbaland, as well as Swizz Beatz’s successful Verzuz battles, which have grown from a digital head-to-head between artists to full-on concert productions that have featured SWV, Redman, Method Man, Snoop Dogg, and more. Additionally, members get access to other music events featuring stars including Justin Bieber, Black Keys, and Wiz Khalifa that you can watch live on-demand, or in-person with a venue ticket.

The subscription comes with unlimited access to Triller FEST, TrillerVerz events, BIG3 basketball, festivals, fashion shows, TrillerTV events, and other specialty programming. One of the nice things about TrillerPass is that subscribers can watch Holyfield vs. Belfort and other specialty fights at no extra cost. The platform hosted the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight last month.

If you love streaming and want to learn more about other platforms, be sure to read our piece on how to go about cutting the cable cord .

