BROOKLYN, Ohio – Swensons Drive-Ins has broken ground on its sixth Cleveland location and will be offering free Galley Boys this Tuesday, Sept. 21. The restaurant, at 7414 Brookpark Road, will be located in the lot in front of Best Buy. A food-truck cookout is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The first 100 customers will receive a free Galley Boy - Swensons’ signature double cheeseburger with speared green olive. Other menu items will be available for purchase.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO