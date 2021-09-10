CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

LUS linemen continue working to restore power in Houma

By Katie Easter
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0u43_0bsW0JcK00

After a hurricane in Louisiana, linemen often must face hot, long days at work - and this time is no different.

Right now, more than 25,000 linemen are in Louisiana, working every day to restore power after Hurricane Ida made landfall 12 days ago.

"It starts to get tough when you get about two weeks in, but we really appreciate when other municipalities come to help us, so we try to help them," LUS Lineman Eric Savoy said.

LUS crews are working in Houma, but are traveling from Lafayette each day. They tell KATC they start their day around 4:30 in the morning.

"We have to get to our yard in Lafayette and then we drive here every morning, load up our stuff, head out for the day," explained lineman Zan Habetz. "We then head home around 6, and just start all over again."

Friday, KATC found a crew working in the middle of a sugarcane field. For hours, they install new electric poles, disconnect old lines, and put in new lines.

"It's putting stuff back together, that's all it is," Habetz said.

These linemen say the job they are doing is one they love.

"It's rewarding when we get to help people out like we are right now," Savoy said.

Habetz added, "We're coming out here working long hours, but it's nice to see the people. They give us anything we ask for or need. You couldn't ask for better people."

The crew tells us they will continue coming to Houma until all the power is restored.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

LCG provides tips for sand bag use

If you are wondering what to do with sand bags collected for the recent tropical events, Lafayette Consolidated Government suggests to store the bags in a dry place away from direct sunlight if keeping it for future use.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Industry
Lafayette, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Industry
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Houma, LA
Business
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Industry
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Lafayette gym organizes supply drive for Ida victims

A Lafayette gym is teaching life skills to gym attendees as they provide service to those affected by Ida. Throughout the month of September, Unique Health and Fitness's owner and coach, Damon Vincent, says his gym has been preparing to give back to the communities devastated by the historic storm.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Rayne: Mire Hwy and Crown St., now open

An update from Mire Volunteer Fire Department: Mire Hwy is now open, but use caution in the area as Slemco will be on scene making repairs to a broken pole off of the highway. This update was at 11: 25 P.M. Friday night.
RAYNE, LA
KATC News

Leeville bait shop destroyed by Ida after more than 50 years in business

Returning home to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, so many across southeast Louisiana found devastation they never could have imagined. There's hope here in Houma, where some people already have their electricity and the rebuilding process is continuing. But as you go further south, you see more damage. KATC spoke to one Leeville woman, who says she has nothing to go back to.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lus Lineman#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Ville Platte residents still dealing with high water

With the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas still lingering in Louisiana, people who live in Evangeline Parish are still dealing with high water. Behind Blake Street in Ville Platte, the water has reseeded in the coulee but people say they are tired of having to worry about flooding when tropical storms hit.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KATC News

I-10 W closed in Ramah due to crash

I-10 West is closed at LA 3000 (Ramah) due to a crash. Congestion has reached five miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. For updates on traffic conditions and alternate routes, visit 511la.org .
RAMAH, LA
KATC News

NTSB opens accident docket for Lafayette plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its accident docket regarding the deadly 2019 plane crash in Lafayette. The docket includes more than 300 pages of materials, including a weather study, witness reports, a Lafayette Police Department report excerpt, operational reports, and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy