A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Look

Click here to read the full article.

At long last, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have arrived.

The couple touched down on the red carpet on the second to last day of the Venice Film Festival for Affleck’s latest movie, “The Last Duel,” which he also wrote the screenplay for. Starring alongside him are Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Adapted from the book of the same name by Eric Jager, the historical drama, directed by Ridley Scott, is set in 14th-century France and tells the story of a woman who has been raped by her husband’s best friend. Her husband then challenges his friend and a squire to trial by combat, which ultimately becomes the last legally sanctioned duel in the country’s history.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez wore a Georges Hobeika couture dress from its fall 2021 collection and topped the look off with a diamond bracelet, earrings and ring from Cartier and metallic silver Jimmy Choo platform heels. Affleck wore a simple black tuxedo finished with a bowtie.

This marks the couple’s first red carpet appearance together since rekindling their relationship in April, shortly after Lopez ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The two were together from 2002 to 2004 and were one of the buzziest couples of the early Aughts era, with tabloids referring to them as “Bennifer.” They were engaged in 2002 and had a wedding date set for September 2003, but it was ultimately postponed due to high media attention. In January 2004, the two called off the engagement.

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2019, though they had to postpone their wedding twice due to COVID-19. In March 2021, there were reports the two were calling off their engagement, causing the couple to release a statement that they were working through their relationship. In April, the two eventually split.

Aside from her successes in entertainment, Lopez has also launched a popular beauty line, called JLo Beauty , and is one of the brand ambassadors for Coach. In January, she performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, where she wore a crisp, all-white look by Chanel.

READ MORE HERE:

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss Star in Coach Campaign Reintroducing Iconic Rogue Bag

Jennifer Lopez Is the Top Searched Golden Globes Red Carpet Star

Jennifer Lopez Wears Two Chanel Looks for Biden Inauguration