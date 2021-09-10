Inmates at Mercer Jail test positive for coronavirus
CELINA — Two inmates and one jail employee at the Mercer County jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Sheriff Jeff Grey said an inmate came into the facility in late August and after approximately 12 days in jail reported to medical staff of losing sense of taste and smell and other COVID-19-like symptoms. Medical staff rapid tested the inmate and the result was positive. A second inmate experiencing similar symptoms also tested positive.www.limaohio.com
