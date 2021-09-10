CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, OH

Inmates at Mercer Jail test positive for coronavirus

By Editorials
Lima News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELINA — Two inmates and one jail employee at the Mercer County jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Sheriff Jeff Grey said an inmate came into the facility in late August and after approximately 12 days in jail reported to medical staff of losing sense of taste and smell and other COVID-19-like symptoms. Medical staff rapid tested the inmate and the result was positive. A second inmate experiencing similar symptoms also tested positive.

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Mercer County, OH
Government
County
Mercer County, OH
City
Celina, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Mercer Jail

Comments / 0

Community Policy