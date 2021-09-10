Missing Virginia 3-year-old last seen 7 months ago

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. -- State police issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Friday afternoon for a 3-year-old girl last seen seven months ago in Augusta County.

Deputies are searching for 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell, who was last seen in Augusta in February of 2021, according to troopers.

The child is believed to be with 41-year-old Candi Royer, who was last seen Friday, Sept. 3 in Augusta, troopers said.

Royer is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown or blond hair and green eyes, officials said.

Khaleesi is described as white female, 3 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair, troopers said.

No clothing description was available for Khaleesi nor Royer, officials said.

If you have seen Khaleesin or Royer, call 911 or Investigator Reid with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

