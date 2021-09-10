Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Sets 2023 Release Date
Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters on May 26, 2023, Disney announced on Friday. “The Little Mermaid” is the live-action take on Disney’s 1989 animated musical classic. In addition to Halle Bailey as Ariel, it also stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the wicked Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.www.thewrap.com
