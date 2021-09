Frost Bank is getting back into the mortgage business after about a two-decade hiatus, the San Antonio company announced Thursday. The bank, a unit of the $46.7 billion-asset Cullen/Frost Bankers, has entered into a deal with technology consulting firm Infosys to build out a digital lending business that will include mortgages and other consumer loans. The bank is currently hiring additional workers for the effort with the aim of offering mortgages within the next year, a spokesman said in an email.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO