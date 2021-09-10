How To Bet Week 1 NFL Games Online

Since sports gambling was made legal in the state, and now is at your finger tips thanks to gambling apps, Michiganders have gone gambling crazy. First of all, full closure, I am a spokesperson for the FanDuel sports app, so I have a dog in this fight. And even more disclosure, I am still using the first $100 they gave me for signing up, so I know a little about sports gambling. Which is probably stupid to admit at this point, as I am superstitious and this will bring me bad luck, I'm sure.

