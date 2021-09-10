CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

How To Bet Week 1 NFL Games Online

By Kyle Scott
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline sports betting has fanned out across the country at a rapid pace, with three more major states going live just since the beginning of the year. You no doubt have seen the slew of sportsbook ads if you live one of these legal gambling states. But just how do you sign up for a sportsbook app? Which are the best? What promos can new users take advantage of? We have your full breakdown on how to bet Week 1 NFL games with legal sportsbook apps.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
thespun.com

Ravens Make Week 2 Decision On RB Le’Veon Bell

We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
NFL
thespun.com

College Football World Is Concerned About Clemson Today

In what was supposed to be a quiet day in college football, several juggernauts like Clemson are struggling to put away opponents. The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns in an explosive offensive outing. We knew Clemson would take a step back this season without Lawrence slinging the rock, but no one predicted the Tigers would lose their offensive identity entirely.
CLEMSON, SC
crossingbroad.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Is Offering Bet $5, Win $200 Cash on Any NFL Week 1 Game

FanDuel Sportsbook is ready to kick off Week 1 of the NFL regular season with a bang by offering all new players an incredible low-risk, high-upside promo. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new players who sign up and deposit the chance to bet $5, win $200 on any NFL Week 1 game. This offer, which simply requires a bettor to correctly pick a winning team, is available to players in any state where FanDuel Sportsbook is live.
NFL
houstonmirror.com

NFL Streams Free: How to watch NFL 2021 every game online without cable

After a break of several months, a new NFL season is about to kick off this week. As last-minute fantasy drafts take place across the country in the lead-up to Thursday's opener, it's time to start focusing on the other aspect of NFL prep: figuring out how to watch all the action.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sommer Ray
lineups.com

FanDuel Virginia NFL Week 1 Promo: Bet $5 Win $200 on Any Sunday Game

For the latest on promotional offers and information on how to sign up for a new account, check out our FanDuel Virginia page. There you can find a review of the mobile application, information on the legality of sports betting in Virginia, and lots more!. FanDuel Virginia Welcome Bonus: $1,000...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Games Online#Online Banking#Sec#Draftkings Sportsbook#Fanduel Sportsbook#Caesars Sportsbook#Dksportsbook#Mi#Az Promo#Signup#Ss#Ro
100.5 The River

Michigan Leads Surge In Online NFL Betting

Since sports gambling was made legal in the state, and now is at your finger tips thanks to gambling apps, Michiganders have gone gambling crazy. First of all, full closure, I am a spokesperson for the FanDuel sports app, so I have a dog in this fight. And even more disclosure, I am still using the first $100 they gave me for signing up, so I know a little about sports gambling. Which is probably stupid to admit at this point, as I am superstitious and this will bring me bad luck, I'm sure.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU, Caesars Sportsbook agree to multi-year, 7-figure deal

With in-person Louisiana sports betting close to launch, Caesars Sportsbook announced a massive partnership with LSU Athletics. Caesars Sportsbook and LSU Athletics agreed to a multi-year, seven-figure deal to make the sportsbook the exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner of the university’s athletics. The deal was facilitated by LSU’s third-party, multi-media rights holder PlayFly Sports.
GAMBLING
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones garners praise from New York Jets DC ahead of Week 2 matchup

Mac Jones has wasted no time in becoming an impressive NFL starter. The former Alabama quarterback may be only 1 game into his career with the New England Patriots, but he’s already garnering plenty of praise and attention. That includes from New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who will...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy