CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A man who threatened 'putting a bullet' in Pelosi's head and brought weapons to DC on January 6 pleaded guilty to making interstate threats

By Madison Hall
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0EQ3_0bsVym3l00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. AP Photo/Scott J. Applewhite
  • A Georgia man pleaded guilty to interstate communication of threats on and around January 6.
  • Cleveland Meredith sent text messages at the time about his desire to kill Nancy Pelosi.
  • Police found an assault rifle, rounds of ammo, and a pistol in his truck at a Washington, DC, hotel.

A man who traveled to Washington, DC, on January 6 with weapons and threatened "putting a bullet" into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head pleaded guilty on Friday to making interstate threats.

Cleveland Meredith, 53, drove to Washington, DC, from Colorado on January 6 but did not arrive in time for the Capitol riot. Authorities first learned about Meredith's threatening texts after a relative alerted his mother, who then turned him into the FBI, according to WUSA's Jordan Fischer.

"Thinking about heading over to Pelosi CUNT's speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV," Meredith wrote in one text.

"Headed to DC with a shit ton of 5.56 armor piercing ammo," he said in another.

Meredith also threatened to run Pelosi over with his truck "while she chews on her gums." When asked in court if the threats were serious, Meredith said they were "political hyperbole."

The maximum sentence for Meredith's case is five years, but it's more like he'll receive one to two years in prison, according to the court's sentencing guidelines. According to WUSA, Meredith will not receive bail and remain detained until his sentencing in December.

At least 639 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack in the past eight months, and 58 have pleaded guilty.

Comments / 120

Arthur GII
8d ago

when it comes to January 6th...don't bring guns to the capital....as for her she deserves every threat she gets...she shouldn't be in office

Reply(34)
45
Clay Gaspard
5d ago

when is Nancy going to prison ? what about Joe? he should be in prison now for treason collaborating with Taliban giving all the weapons they need to make war on United States leaving Americans stranded in Afghanistan NANCY AND JOE AND HARRIS ARE CLEARLY THE BIGGEST ENEMY'S TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THEY SHOULD BE BROUGHT UP ON CHARGES OF HIGH TREASON AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Reply(12)
14
Jorgey
4d ago

I guess public announcement like "I've thought a lot about blowing up this white house" from a confused Madonna is okay though...hhhhmmm I guess the double standards a apply here.

Reply
3
Related
Business Insider

A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

A Capitol Police officer's 40-year friend turned him in to the FBI after the January 6 insurrection. The friend worried the officer had "fallen into a cult" and said he disclosed lawmakers' locations. The agency's internal watchdog recommended discipline for six officers over the riots. See more stories on Insider's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
New York Post

Florida nurse pleads guilty to threatening to kill Kamala Harris

A Florida nurse has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Kamala Harris, claiming she was going to carry out the sick plot because the vice president wasn’t “actually black,” authorities said. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, of Miami-Dade County, pleaded guilty Friday, admitting she sent her imprisoned husband six 30-second video...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Feds Have In Custody First Black Man To Be Arrested For Alleged Role In Capitol Attack

Federal law enforcement has issued the first arrest of a Black man associated with the Capitol Riots on January 6. Uliyahu Hayah was arrested on Monday and accused of assaulting a police officer inside the Capitol building, WJLA reported. The 45-year-old Silver Spring, MD, resident was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Black officer who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt went ‘into hiding’ after torrent of racist abuse

The Washington police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who became a martyr in right-wing circles after dying during the 6 January Capitol riot, says he had to go into hiding once his name was leaked.Lt. Michael Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the US Capitol police is Black, and said he faced a torrent of racist abuse once his identity made its way onto conservative media sites. “They talked about killing me. Cutting off my head. Very vicious and cruel things,” he told NBC News in an interview on Thursday. “There were some racist attacks as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
New York Post

Man shot dead in court after he rushes judge who handed down guilty verdict

A North Carolina man was fatally shot in a courtroom after he charged at a judge and tried to grab a bailiff’s gun, reports said. Roxboro resident Christopher Thomas Vaughan flipped out inside the Person County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon after he was found guilty of false imprisonment — yelling and tossing a chair before he moved toward the judge, WRAL reported.
ROXBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fbi#House#Wusa
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

The QAnon Shaman Just Pleaded Guilty in the Capitol Riots. Now He Wants to Rebrand.

The “QAnon Shaman” has finally stopped fighting the feds over his role in the Capitol insurrection. Even if his ostensible rebrand is the least believable thing ever. Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding—the most serious charge against him.
LAW
Insider

Insider

133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy