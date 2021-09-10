A man who threatened 'putting a bullet' in Pelosi's head and brought weapons to DC on January 6 pleaded guilty to making interstate threats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. AP Photo/Scott J. Applewhite

A Georgia man pleaded guilty to interstate communication of threats on and around January 6.

Cleveland Meredith sent text messages at the time about his desire to kill Nancy Pelosi.

Police found an assault rifle, rounds of ammo, and a pistol in his truck at a Washington, DC, hotel.

A man who traveled to Washington, DC, on January 6 with weapons and threatened "putting a bullet" into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head pleaded guilty on Friday to making interstate threats.

Cleveland Meredith, 53, drove to Washington, DC, from Colorado on January 6 but did not arrive in time for the Capitol riot. Authorities first learned about Meredith's threatening texts after a relative alerted his mother, who then turned him into the FBI, according to WUSA's Jordan Fischer.

"Thinking about heading over to Pelosi CUNT's speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV," Meredith wrote in one text.

"Headed to DC with a shit ton of 5.56 armor piercing ammo," he said in another.

Meredith also threatened to run Pelosi over with his truck "while she chews on her gums." When asked in court if the threats were serious, Meredith said they were "political hyperbole."

The maximum sentence for Meredith's case is five years, but it's more like he'll receive one to two years in prison, according to the court's sentencing guidelines. According to WUSA, Meredith will not receive bail and remain detained until his sentencing in December.

At least 639 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack in the past eight months, and 58 have pleaded guilty.