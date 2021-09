Hoping to escape the dreaded 0-2 start to the season, the Dallas Cowboys will have to attempt their rebound in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers without starting right tackle La'el Collins -- suspended five games by the NFL for violation of the league's substance abuse policy stemming from missed mandatory tests. While Collins continues to appeal the suspension, he'll be unable to play, and that creates a vacuum on the right side of the Cowboys offensive line. The answer as to who gets the start in Collins' absence was answered fairly quickly though, when owner Jerry Jones named backup Terence Steele as starter on Tuesday.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO