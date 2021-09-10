CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20th anniversary of terrorist attacks marked by NY teams

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Todd Zeile thought back 20 years, to the night baseball returned in New York following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. 'œWe put a small Band-Aid on a big wound for a couple of hours,' the retired Mets infielder said Friday. 'œTo put the smiles on the faces of the people who were hurting and just make them relax for a couple hours and watch the national pastime come back, play ball, that made me feel that it was the right time to do it.'

