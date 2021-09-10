New air racing expansion coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator in November
During Gamescom 2021, Asobo dropped the announcement of the first big expansion that’s coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator: Reno Air Race Championship. This new expansion will add a variety of high-powered aircraft to the sim, along with official content in partnership with the National Championship Air Races. As the name suggests, this expansion will allow simmers to compete against one another in air races.www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0