CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New air racing expansion coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator in November

By A.K Rahming
pcinvasion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Gamescom 2021, Asobo dropped the announcement of the first big expansion that’s coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator: Reno Air Race Championship. This new expansion will add a variety of high-powered aircraft to the sim, along with official content in partnership with the National Championship Air Races. As the name suggests, this expansion will allow simmers to compete against one another in air races.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Videogamer.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator launches World Update VI today on Xbox Series X|S and PC

Asobo Studio has announced that the latest World Update VI has arrived in Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S and PC. There’s a distinctly European flavour to the latest update, focusing on Germany, Austria and Switzerland. You can expect new aerial imagery, high resolution elevation maps and 3D cities. Some of the locations given a sprucing up include Frankfurt, Basel and Vienna.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Flight Simulator’s Top Gun Expansion Gets Delayed to May 2022

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick Expansion Will Still Be Launched Alongside Movie. Microsoft’s Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick expansion has been delayed. Asobo Studio and Microsoft have always planned to release the DLC at the same time that the movie is sent to big screens, and since Tom Cruise’s upcoming has been delayed to May 27, 2022, it is safe to say that the expansion has been pushed back as well.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Racing#Reno Air Races#Race#Sim Racing#Junkers
Twinfinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator Bergamo Orio al Serio, Stockholm Bromma, & Nanki-Shirahama Airports Get New Screenshots; Valencia & Lord Howe Announced

While it’s a weekend, there are no slow news days for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and multiple third-party developers had reveals to share. We start with Tailstrike Designs provided new screenshots of its Bergamo Orio al Serio International Airport (LIME) in Italy. We also learn that the airport will release on...
LIFESTYLE
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator lets you explore Hurricane Ida firsthand

Gamers used Microsoft Flight Simulator to fly over and through simulations of Hurricane Ida. Microsoft Flight Simulator has a real-world weather feature that uses Azure AI to simulate weather based on meteorological data. Hurricane Ida was one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the continental United States. Microsoft...
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

Flight Simulator not starting, working or playable on this device

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most hyped games of recent times. It has been loved and appreciated by gamers all around the globe, especially for its realistic environment. However, it has been reported that for some users Flight Simulator is not starting, working, or playable. Why won’t Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
The Independent

Microsoft Flight Simulator improves visuals for multiple countries

The development team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator are working on updates that add visual improvements and new content to various countries. The most recent one, World Update 6, brings these improvements to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, adding new locations and airports. In particular, it has revitalised the Alps, which were originally rather flat looking.
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Motorcycle Simulation Rig Is Off To The Races

Many arcade machines can be emulated and handily controlled with the standard joystick and button combos. However, a few don’t feel quite right without some extra equipment, motorcycle racing games being one of them. So, no longer content to go to an arcade to get his fix, [The Q] welded his own motorcycle simulation rig for playing racing games at home.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets World Update VI, upgrades Central European countries

Today, developer Asobo Studio released World Update VI for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The free patch brings noticeable visual improvements to Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. These upgrades include the following major additions:. High-resolution scenery. New 3D cities. Over 100 Points of Interest. New airports like Klagenfurt and Stuttgart. New Bush Trips.
COMPUTERS
Twinfinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator F-14 & F-15 For Xbox Release Tomorrow; Bergamo & Centrair Airports Released; Hawk T1, Twin Otter, Zadar, & Warsaw Get New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had a lot of news and relevant releases related to add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator. First of all, good news for those flying on Xbox Series X|S who love fighter jets. DC Designs will release the F-14 Tomcat and F-15 Eagle (of which you can read our review for the PC version) on the console marketplace tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
Twinfinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator P-38 Lightning, Chicago, Cleveland, Coventry, Porto, & Stockholm Airports Get New Screenshots; Kahului Released

Third-party developers have released new assets and a new airport for the popular Microsoft Flight Simulator. First of all, we get more screenshots and information about FlyingIron Simulations’ P-38L lightning which was revealed yesterday. Here’s what you can expect, and the gallery. Incredibly detailed modelling, texturing, lighting & artwork. Hi-fidelity...
TECHNOLOGY
Twinfinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator P-38 Lightning & Jersey Airport Revealed; Crusader & Zadar Released; Airbus H145, Fenix A320, & More Get Screenshots, Videos

Today third-party developers had relevant reveals and releases for Microsoft Flight Simulator, heralding more content coming for the popular sim. FlyingIron Simulations revealed its P-38L lightning, showcasing another popular World War II warbird coming to the simulator. It’ll e released this month. Another reveal comes from Uk2000 Scenery, which is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy